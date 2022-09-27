Photo Release

September 27, 2022 On Jovelyn Andres: Sen. Pia Cayetano relates the sad events of Jovelyn Tang Andres of Saranggani to her colleagues during plenary session Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Jovelyn, who was pregnant, was fed food allegedly laced with substance to induce abortion by her recruiters in Saudi Arabia. She reportedly committed suicide out of depression. Cayetano thanked Sen. Raffy Tulfo for delivering a privilege speech on the plight of Andres. She said Tulfo, who is the chairman of the Committee on Migrant Workers, would have her full support when he crafts the necessary legislation to address the gaps on the protection and safety of the overseas Filipino workers. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)