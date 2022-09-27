Photo Release



Bulacan 5: Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. led the chamber in sponsoring resolutions that honor the exemplary heroism of the five members of the Bulacan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) who lost their lives while conducting a rescue operation for residents trapped in high flood waters in San Miguel, Bulacan.

“We all share this deep sorrow and pain with the families and loved ones of our rescuers while exalting their sacrifice with a highest sense of great pride and profound gratitude. Habang ito ay isang malaking trahedya, ito rin ay huwaran ng kabayanihan.”, Revilla said as he paid tribute to the fallen heroes.

“Ipinamalas po nila sa buong mundo ang bukod-tanging katapangan ng mga Pilipino na walang inuurungan, na itinataya ang kanilang buhay para sa kapakanan ng iba. Ito ay magsisilbing inspirasyon para sa ating lahat.”, the lawmaker added.

Sen. Revilla stated that valiant heroism of the Bulacan 5 will always remain in the memories of many Filipinos.