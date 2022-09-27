Photo Release

September 27, 2022 AFP modernization program: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” G. Ejercito, during the public hearing of the proposed 2023 budget of the Department of National Defense (DND) conducted by the Committee on Finance Tuesday, September 27, 2022, seeks clarification on whether the DND, particularly the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), continues to use the service of the Philippine International Trading Corporation (PITC) and the Procurement Service-Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM) in the procurement of its equipment and general supplies. Defense Undersecretary Jose Faustino Jr. said the DND had stopped redirecting its projects to PS-DBM and PITC since 2020. Ejercito expressed his full support for the AFP modernization program. “Being one of the supporters of the AFP modernization program, we want to maximize whatever fund we have…we are not a rich country, so whatever funds we give to the AFP and DND we want to maximize that we really get the best equipment. We are trying to strengthen our defense capability, especially in the West Philippine Sea (WPS),” Ejercito said. (Photo credit/Senate PRIB)