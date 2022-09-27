Photo Release

September 27, 2022 Funding higher education: Assuring the people that the Senate is prioritizing education as required by the Constitution, Sen. Pia S. Cayetano presides over the Finance Subcommittee hearing on the 2023 proposed budgets of various higher education institutions Tuesday, September 27, 2022. In the agenda are the budgets of the Development Academy of the Philippines (P577 million), State Universities and Colleges (P93.3 billion), University of the Philippines (P21.8 billion), and the Commission on Higher Education (P30.7 billion). During the hearing, Cayetano asked school officials on the status of resuming face-to-face classes as she stressed that she could not find a legitimate reason why some schools have not gone back to face-to-face classes. For the part of UP, university president Danilo Concepcion reasoned that UP has not resumed full face-to-face classes because of Quezon City government restrictions. “I am very open to changes and innovations in the way we teach, in the way we educate, but we should not make COVID the reason, which is still the excuse being given when I see this 75 percent capacity or 50 percent capacity (classroom limitation),” Cayetano said. (Bibo Nuevaespaña/ Senate PRIB)