September 28, 2022 Protecting culture contributes to sustainable development goals: Sen. Pia Cayetano, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance (Subcommittee D) leads the hybrid public hearing on the proposed 2023 budgets of various cultural agencies at the National Museum of Natural History in Manila, Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Cayetano emphasized the importance of providing enough budget to these cultural agencies, saying that these institutions are directly connected with Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) No. 5 (gender equality); SDG No. 8 (decent work and economic growth); SDG 10 (reduced inequality); and SDG 11 (sustainable cities and communities). “This statement comes from no less than the UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization): By safeguarding and promoting culture, we contribute to those SDGs,” Cayetano said. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)