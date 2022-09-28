Photo Release

September 28, 2022 Dela Rosa hears proposed budgets of 6 agencies: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa presides over the Finance Subcommittee hearing on the proposed 2023 budgets of six agencies Wednesday, September 28, 2022. In the agenda are the proposed budget of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) (P3 billion); Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) (P447.4 million); Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (P1.9 billion); Mindanao Development Authority (P158.9 million); Southern Philippines Development Authority (P48 million); and the Commission on Human Rights (P846 million). Dela Rosa committed to look for “ways and means” to support additional funding requests coming from DDB and PDEA, especially the request to augment funding under DDB’s Special Fund 151, which is used for the construction and maintenance of government drug rehabilitation centers. “That is automatic, you don’t have to appeal to me. I will do what I can. Fighting illegal drugs is my advocacy; I became a senator because of this advocacy, that’s why I will support you all the way,” Dela Rosa said in a mix of English and Filipino. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)