Photo Release

September 28, 2022 Win the war vs illegal drugs: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” T. Go, during the deliberation of the 2023 proposed budget of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Wednesday, September 28, 2022, gives his full support to the agency as he advised officials to work closely with the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) and the Department of Health (DOH) in its fight against illegal drugs and drug abuse. Go reiterated his call to utilize a multifaceted approach in dealing with the drug menace in the country. “Focus on prevention and rehabilitation...The works of PDEA and DDB are crucial to our continuing campaign against illegal drugs and criminality. We have done so much since 2016, thanks to the tireless works of PDEA and DDB. We must not stop and instead continue what we have started,” Go said. During the budget presentation, PDEA Director General Wilkins M. Villanueva vowed to do everything to win the war against illegal drugs and make the Philippines a drug-resistant country. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)