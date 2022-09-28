Photo Release

September 28, 2022 Poe leads deliberations on DBM chief’s appointment: Sen. Grace Poe, chairperson of the Committee on Budget and Management of the Commission on Appointments (CA) presides over the panel deliberation on the ad interim appointment of Amenah Flaminiano Pangandaman as secretary of the Department of Budget and Management Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Poe, during the meeting, thanked the members of the CA panel for their understanding and accommodation. Pangandaman’s appointment was approved in the CA panel and subsequently in plenary. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)