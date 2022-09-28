Photo Release

September 28, 2022 Jinggoy endorses DFA chief appointment: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada recommended the confirmation of the ad interim appointment of Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Sec. Enrique Manalo and 23 other DFA officials during Wednesday’s Commission on Appointments (CA) plenary session, September 28, 2022. Estrada, Chairperson of the CA Committee on Foreign Affairs said Manalo is a multi-awarded diplomat, respected by his peers and hailed as one of the finest in the Foreign Service. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)