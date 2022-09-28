Photo Release

September 28, 2022 Villanueva congratulates Phil delegation for winning in Skate Asia 2022: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva co-sponsors Senate Resolution No. 161 congratulating and commending the Philippine delegation for their outstanding performance in Skate Asia 2022 held from August 6 to August 14, 2022 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. “It is with pride and joy that we congratulate the Philippine delegation to Skate Asia 2022. They bagged a total of 45 medals, including 28 golds, 13 silvers and four bronze medals. These young Filipinos make us more hopeful and inspired to further support and promote our sports programs and local athletes,” Villanueva said Wednesday, September 28, 2022. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)