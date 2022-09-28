Photo Release

September 28, 2022 Senate ratifies bicam report on SIM Card Act: Sen. Grace Poe, chairperson of the Committee on Public Services, presents Wednesday, September 28, 2022 the bicameral conference committee report on the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill No. 1310 and House Bill No. 14 or the Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Registration Act. Poe, head of the Senate contingent to the bicameral conference, said that while the measure is not a “magic cure” to the problems hounding telecommunications, it is a huge step in the right direction. “As the text capital of the world, we hold precious our means to communicate and anyone who abuses or misemploy the system for their own fraudulent and unlawful interest must be traceable and subsequently held accountable,” Poe said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)