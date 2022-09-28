Photo Release

September 28, 2022 Escudero seeks to improve cash-based budgeting: Sen. Francis Escudero, while expressing support to the confirmation of the ad interim appointment of Sec. Amenah Pangandaman to the Department of Budget and Management, suggests a way to improve the cash-based system of budgeting. During the Commission on Appointments’ Committee on Budget and Management deliberation on Pangandaman’s appointment Wednesday, September 28, 2022, Escudero pointed to the problem of cash-budgeting for big-ticket projects where a project had to be bidded out to a number of contractors that in the event a project like a bridge collapses, claiming that warranty becomes a problem. Escudero said an option is to allow cash-budgeting only for projects worth below P100 million or those projects that could be implemented in a year. “A provision can be inserted in the budget along those lines, we will be making a proposal at the proper time,” Escudero said. (Bibo Nueva Espana/ Senate PRIB)