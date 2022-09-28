Photo Release

September 28, 2022 Zubiri hails Pangandaman: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri expresses full support to the appointment of Amenah Flaminiano Pangandaman as secretary of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM). Zubiri, during the meeting of the Committee on Budget and Management of the Commission on Appointments Wednesday, September 28, 2022, said Pangandaman stood out during Cabinet meetings, being the lone Muslim in Cabinet. “I know the integrity of this lady. She has worked with the DBM already for so long with Sec. (Benjamin) Diokno... and she’s the easiest to talk to,” Zubiri said, describing her as the lady with one word. Zubiri further hailed Pangandaman for committing that she will no longer use “for later release” (FLR) in government projects. “That’s music to the ears to many advocacy-driven senators and congressmen,” Zubiri said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)