Photo Release

September 28, 2022 Consider compassionate use of medical cannabis: Sen. Robinhood Padilla, during the plenary session, Wednesday, September 28, 2022, renews his appeal to his colleagues to consider supporting Senate Bill No. (SBN) 230 otherwise known as the Medical Cannabis Compassionate Act, which he filed last July. In his privilege speech, Padilla shared videos of Filipino children suffering from seizure disorders, autism, and epilepsy, among others. He claims that these patients can be given immediate relief if prescribed with medical cannabidiol or other forms of medical cannabis, which benefits, he said, are supported by multiple medical research and studies. “All the patients want is relief from the daily pain – the pain it brings to them and to their families. They ask for a chance and opportunity to continue fighting for their lives. They ask for affordable and available medical cannabis. Mr. President, I will not get tired of giving clarity to the benefits of medical cannabis,” Padilla said in Filipino. He also invited his colleagues to open avenues for more discussion and debates to consider the legalization of medical marijuana in the Philippines. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)