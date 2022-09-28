Photo Release

September 28, 2022 ‘She knows no hours’: This is how Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda describes Sec. Amenah Pangandaman, whose ad interim appointment to the Department of Budget and Management was being deliberated upon by the Commission on Appointments (CA) Wednesday, September 28, 2022. “The second to the youngest person in the cabinet who happens to be a woman and from Mindanao who is a Muslim. She also has worked extensively in the Senate. I had the pleasure of working with her and I can say, gentlemen and ladies, that she knows no hours,” Legarda said during the hearing of CA’s Committee on Budget and Management. Legarda said when Pangandaman was a staff in the Senate, she would answer text messages in the wee hours and would work even during Saturdays and Sundays. “She observes complete staff work. She has utmost integrity, she has dedication to duty and public service… She had never complained and I am so proud that this young lady is now a cabinet secretary,” Legarda added. (Joseph Vidal/ Senate PRIB)