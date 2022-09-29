Photo Release

September 29, 2022 Conversion to city, declaration of local holidays: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito presides over the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Local Government on Thursday, September 29, 2022, on House Bill No. (HBN) 3968 which seeks to convert Carmona, in the province of Cavite, into a component city. The committee also tackled HBNs 758, 3961 and 3974 which seek to declare non-working local holidays in Bayugan City, Agusan del Sur; Antipolo, Rizal; and Samar, respectively. Ejercito said these measures, which were passed by the House of Representatives, are especially relevant to the residents in the local governments. The senator said HBN 3968 will be historical once passed into law because Carmona will be the first city under Republic Act No. 11683 which amended the Local Government Code on the conversion of a municipality or a cluster of barangays into a component city. Being a former municipal mayor, Ejercito said it was during his term that San Juan gained its cityhood. “It will all start with a vision and a dream to provide a better life and future for our constituents. Because of this, San Juan became highly urbanized city in 2007,” he said. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)