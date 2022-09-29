Photo Release



OVP is in good hands: Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. expressed his support during the committee deliberation of the budget of the Office of the Vice President.

“VP Inday Sara’s leadership is a testament of excellent governance. Her long remarkable experience as local chief executive of Davao City is a comforting assurance that she will be able to empower the office more to provide policies and programs that will ultimately uplift the lives of all Filipinos.”, the lawmaker said.

Revilla also commended the efforts of the OVP to bring service closer to the people by establishing satellite offices all over the Philippines. Currently, there are already OVP offices in Dagupan, Cebu, Surigao, Zamboanga, Bacolod, Tacloban and Davao.

“Tiwala po ako na malayo ang mararating ng OVP sa pangunguna ni VP Inday Sara. Mas marami ang matutulungan, mas malawak ang matutugunan.”, he added.