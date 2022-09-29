Photo Release

September 29, 2022 Blue Ribbon to dig more facts: Sen. Francis “Tol” N. Tolentino presides over the continuation of the Blue Ribbon Committee hearing Thursday, September 29, 2022 to extract more evidence in order to establish concrete facts relative to the alleged irregularities in the procurement of laptops by the Department of Education (DepEd) for teachers’ distance learning program. “We are about to end but we are still trying to get some facts relative to this investigation,” Tolentino said. The committee chairperson also summarized the series of events and established the facts that occurred during the three previous hearings conducted by the committee. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)