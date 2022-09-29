Photo Release

September 29, 2022 Senate supports OVP as an institution: Sen. Sonny Angara, chairperson of the Committee on Finance, leads the hybrid hearing of the proposed P2.31-billion FY 2023 budget of the Office of the Vice President, Thursday, September 29, 2022. During the hearing, Angara noted that in the past, the Office of the Vice President (OVP) was not fully supplied with all the institutional requirements, buildings, offices, staff component, and regional components unlike the Office of the President due to its meager budget. “It is very difficult to conduct business on such a meager budget. This institution, and I’m sure under the leadership of Senate President (Juan Miguel “Migz” F.) Zubiri, will continue to be supportive to the OVP as an institution,” Angara said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)