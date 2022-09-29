Photo Release

September 29, 2022 Revilla supports OVP budget: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. expresses his support for the approval of the 2023 budget of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) during the Committee on Finance hearing Thursday, September 22, 2022. Revilla said Vice President Sara Duterte’s long remarkable experience as a chief executive of Davao City would enable her to come up with policies and programs that would ultimately uplift the lives of the Filipinos. “The Office of the Vice President is in good hands. It is bound to achieve new and greater heights. The efforts of the OVP to bring service closer to the people is a great innovation. I am confident that with these reforms, the OVP will not only bring service closer to the people but more importantly bring service closer to more people,” Revilla said. (Red Santos/OSP/Senate PRIB)