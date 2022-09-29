Photo Release

September 29, 2022 Pia leads DepEd budget deliberation: Sen. Pia Cayetano presides over the Finance Subcommittee D hearing on the proposed 2023 budget of the Department of Education (DepEd) amounting to P666.25 billion, Thursday, September 29, 2022. Cayetano thanked Vice President and DepEd Sec. Sara Duterte for issuing a “very clear” directive regarding the need to hold face-to-face classes. “Thank you for the example that you have set for DepEd,” Cayetano said. The panel also tackled the proposed budgets of the National Academy of Sports (P226.5 million), National Book Development Board (P64 million), National Council for Children’s Television (P32.7 million), Philippine High School for the Arts (P100.8 million) and Early Childhood Care and Development Council (P59.4 million). (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)