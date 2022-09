Photo Release

September 29, 2022 A gift for Sara: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri gives Vice President and Education Sec. Sara Duterte a painting when the latter visited his office Thursday, September 29, 2022. Duterte was in the Senate for the Finance Subcommittee hearing on the proposed 2023 budgets of the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education. (Joseph Vidal/ Senate PRIB)