Photo Release

September 29, 2022 Permanent home for the OVP: Sen. Win Gatchalian throws his support for the approval of the proposed P2.31-billion budget for 2023 of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) Thursday, September 29, 2022. During the hearing, Gatchalian stressed the budget of the OVP may be used for finding a permanent home for the Office of the Vice President. For the past two administrations, the OVP has been moving from one place to another, Gatchalian said. “Being an important institution, and OVP is a very important institution, we need to find ways … for the OVP to be able to find a permanent home. P5 to P10 million budget for down payment is not enough. So, we will support an additional budget so that we will have a permanent home for the Vice President," the senator said. (Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB)