Photo Release

September 29, 2022 Will there be zero backlog on educ facilities?: During the Finance Subcommittee D hearing on the proposed 2023 budget of the Department of Education (DepEd), Thursday, September 29, 2022, Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda asks why funds worth P3.199 billion allocated in 2022 to construct basic education facilities only has a utilization rate of 13.45 percent. Legarda also noted that since 1998, her first term as Senator, the DepEd always had an annual backlog in providing enough school buildings, classrooms, study tables, etc. to students. “This has always been one of the challenges of the department. It's already the 2023 budget and it's still a challenge. My question is, will there be a time when we will no longer have backlog?” Legarda asked. Vice President and concurrent Education Secretary Sara Duterte assured the committee that the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and DepEd have already included the problem in the list of issues that they will tackle in their upcoming meetings and promised that they will immediately address it. “We hope that by the time we reach the plenary we will be able to address this. It is an annual problem, not just at your time but with previous administrations as well. Otherwise, the allocated funds are only wasted. Even if we want to increase your budget, it will just be wasted if they remain unused," Legarda said in English and Filipino. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)