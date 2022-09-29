Photo Release

September 29, 2022 Risa seeks realignment of DepEd intel funds for IP education: Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Thursday, September 29, 2022, asks Vice President and concurrent Education Sec. Sara Duterte-Carpio if the Department of Education (DepEd) would be willing to reallocate some of its confidential funds for 2023 to finance the agency's indigenous peoples (IP) education program which suffered budget cuts. Pitching the suggestion during the Finance Subcommittee D's deliberation of the DepEd's P666.25-billion proposed budget for next year, Hontiveros asked Duterte how the department intends to spend its requested funds for surveillance and security amounting to about P150 million. Without specifying the purpose of the allocation, Duterte cited issues and cases involving teachers and students, such as illegal drugs, abuses, extremism and terrorism, pornograpy, and other illegal activities. Still, the DepEd chief said they can, internally, "work out realignments" to fund programs and activities that need funding. Hontiveros, nevertheless, expressed support for the DepEd and its appeal for more funds for the country's education sector. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)