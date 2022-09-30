Photo Release

September 30, 2022 Finance panel tackles P20.3 B DFA ’23 budget: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda presides over the Finance Subcommittee G hearing Friday, September 30, 2022, on the proposed 2023 budget of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) in the amount of P20.304 billion. DFA Sec. Enrique Manalo said the agency’s proposed budget is equivalent to 0.39 percent only of the proposed 2023 national budget of P5.268-trillion. The DFA’s proposed budget is also lower than the 2022 budget of P21.54 billion. Legarda, in her opening statement, assured DFA officials of her full support in strengthening the nation’s foreign relations amid challenges awaiting the country. The Senate leader applauded the agency’s effort to promote the welfare of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and develop strong international ties amid challenges. “It is important not only to project a stronger image in the international community for our country, but also to facilitate trade and commerce, and cultural, and diplomatic relations but also for meeting the needs of our kababayans here at home and abroad,” Legarda said. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)