Photo Release

September 30, 2022 Gatchalian leads hearing on P245.7 M GCG budget: Sen. Win Gatchalian presides over the Finance Subcommittee E hearing on the proposed P245.7 million budget of the Governance Commission for Government-Owned and Controlled Corporations (GCG) Friday, September 30, 2022. The proposed 2023 budget under the national expenditure program is P50.4 million higher than the current year’s allocation. With GCG now headed by Justice Alex Quiroz (Ret.) and the appointment of new commissioners, Gatchalian expressed confidence that there will be “a lot of improvement” in the agency. “I know the budget is not so big, considering the overall budget of the national government. My principle is always: there’s a new chance of improving the agency under a new management,” Gatchalian said. In the hearing, Gatchalian asked Quiroz what strategies could be employed to remove bottlenecks in the process of abolishing government-owned corporations, noting that about 25 corporations are still in various stages of liquidation for almost 10 years already. In reply, Quiroz committed to review and introduce "some dynamics" to hasten the process. (Bibo Nueva Espana/ Senate PRIB)