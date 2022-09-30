Photo Release

September 30, 2022 Villar says agri to boost Mindanao inclusive growth: Senator Cynthia A. Villar checks the local agricultural products displayed at the SMX Convention Center in Davao City which marks the start of the two-day Davao Agri Trade Expo (DATE) on September 29 – 30, 2022. Villar, chairperson of the Senate Agriculture and Food Committee, notes that agriculture in Mindanao brings hope and great opportunity for inclusive growth. She cites that the Mindanao business community has always been at the forefront of the yearly trade expo. DATE aims to create innovative and economically viable opportunities to strengthen markets and reinforce collaborations between government and the private sector.