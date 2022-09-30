Photo Release

September 30, 2022 Low utilization of funds: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III seeks clarification from the Presidential Commission on Visiting Forces (PCVF) officials regarding the low utilization rate of the agency's budget particularly in 2020 wherein it remitted P20 million to the National Treasury. PCVF Development Management Officer Maureen Gatdula told the committee that the low utilization rate in 2020 and in 2021 was caused primarily by the impending termination of the Philippine-United States Visiting Forces Agreement and the Philippines–Australia Status of Visiting Forces Agreement which is part of the agency’s coverage. Pimentel, during the Finance Subcommittee G hearing Friday, September 30, 2022, on the proposed 2023 budget of the Department of Foreign Affairs and its attached agencies, also asked PCVF to address the issue of the agency's unliquidated cash advances as stated in the Commission on Audit (COA) report. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)