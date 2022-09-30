Photo Release

September 30, 2022 Will US really defend PH?: Sen. Robinhood C. Padilla on Friday, September 30, 2022 seeks assurance from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) that the Philippines would be defended by the United States in times of threats or attacks on the country's sovereignty. During the Finance Subcommittee G's deliberation on the DFA's proposed P20.3-billion budget for 2023, Padilla raised the supposed confusion over the country's Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT) and Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the US, saying that most Filipinos think that US troops would come to the Philippines' rescue at once when armed conflicts erupt. He noted that such action would still require the approval of the US Congress. Padilla stressed its importance as he mentioned the Philippines' territorial dispute with China and the increasing tension between Taiwan and China. "We may be wiped out before the US Congress agrees to defend us," Padilla said in Filipino. Foreign Affairs Sec. Enrique Manalo, in response, said the US, as agreed upon under the MDT, has committed and repeatedly assured to defend the country against any attacks. He added that clarificatory talks have been ongoing since 2020 to thresh out the implementing rules of the MDT. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)