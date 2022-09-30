Photo Release

September 30, 2022 Alan tells DFA: "Im on your side": Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano, during the Finance Subcommittee G hearing, Friday, September 30, 2022, on the proposed 2023 budget of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), expresses his concern on the lower budget proposal of the agency compared to past years, showing lesser allocation for personnel services, maintenance and operating expenses. Compared with the budget last year, the 2023 proposed budget of the DFA is approximately P1.5 billion less. "I'm on your side to restore the budget. By the time we get to the plenary, can you tell us what will be lost because of this. For example, as you have said earlier, the Office of Civilian Security, worth P6 million, was taken out. Maybe, you can give us a briefing paper on what else will be lost, so in the wisdom of the Senate and being in the good graces of Sen. Loren [Legarda], if we can find reason to bring this back, we will move to restore it," Cayetano said in English and Filipino. Cayetano, who briefly served as DFA secretary in the past administration, further explained that more funds are needed to improve the living conditions of ambassadors and their personnel in Philippine embassies abroad as they are representing the country. Cayetano also expressed concern on the continous depreciation of the Philippine Peso (Php) compared with the US Dollar, and on the fact that the budget of Philippine embassies shrinks in value as they are estimated and proposed on the national currency rate. (Screengrab / Senate PRIB)