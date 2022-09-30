Photo Release

September 30, 2022 Poe panel scrutinizes raise in DOTr budget: Finance Subcommittee K chairperson Sen. Grace Poe on Friday, September 30, 2022, presides over the deliberation on the P167.12-billion proposed 2023 budget of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and its attached agencies. Poe noted that despite a "notable" decrease in its appropriation for the aviation, maritime, and road sectors for 2023, the DOTr had a 120.45-percent increase in its proposed allocation, from its 2020 budget of P75.827 billion. This was the highest increase among all national government agencies, she said. Transportation Sec. Jaime Bautista, on the other hand, said the department originally requested P564 billion for next year. "Today, we will evaluate this massive increase," Poe said, adding that bulk of the increases were enjoyed by the rail sector. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)