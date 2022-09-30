Photo Release

September 30, 2022 'Manage expectations,' DOTr told: Sen. Nancy Binay calls out the Department of Transportation (DOTr) for its supposed presumption on the completion of the government's big-ticket railway projects, noting the apparent lack of assurance in funding. At the Finance Subcommittee K's deliberation of the DOTr's proposed 2023 budget Friday, September 30, 2022, senators were told that the Philippines has yet to actually secure China's loan commitments for the multi-billion peso projects. DOTr Usec. Timothy John Batan said negotiations between the Department of Finance and the Chinese government have yet to officially resume, and they expect the loan grant by mid-2023. "With this kind of scenario, isn't it more realistic if we don't announce that the Mindanao Railway would be operational by 2027, when, at the moment, we don't know where we'll get the money to continue this project?" Binay said in a mix of Filipino and English, referring to one of the railway projects supposed to be funded by China. "Let us manage everybody's expectation," she told the DOTr. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)