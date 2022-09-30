Photo Release

September 30, 2022 Role of DOTr in anti-overloading law: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva asks the Department of Transportation (DOTr) on its role in the implementation of the anti-overloading law for trucks and trailers. During the Finance Subcommittee K hearing on the proposed 2023 budget of DOTr and its attached agencies, Villanueva said he has been raising the problem of overloaded trucks for some time and he wanted to find out what the DOTr is doing about it. “This is a perennial problem that I have been raising in the Senate… And I would like to know the role of the DOTr and what initiatives it is doing to prevent this from happening?” Villanueva said Friday, September 30, 2022. In response, Land Transportation Office chief Teofilo Guadiz III said the LTO has been conducting anti-overloading operations against trucks coming from different provinces. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)