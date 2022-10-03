Photo Release

October 3, 2022 Weighing the impact of the PH POGO industry: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairperson of the Committee on Ways and Means, leads the hybrid hearing on the three Senate resolutions seeking to probe the economic impact of the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) industry in the country, Monday, October 3, 2022. Gatchalian wanted to determine whether or not the economic benefits outweigh the social cost of the POGO industry. Gatchalian also deemed it necessary for the committee to oversee the implementation of Republic Act (RA) 11590 or the law that governs the tax regime of POGOs. “This committee aims to find out and analyze the revenue collected by the government through a tax collection from POGOs under RA 11590… We would also want to analyze the benefits of POGOs, and the employment generation of POGOs. Of course, we will also look at other economic facets of this industry and how it contributes to our economy,” Gatchalian said. (Albert Calvelo / Senate PRIB)