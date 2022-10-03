Photo Release

October 3, 2022 Learn lessons from the pandemic: Sen. Pia Cayetano, chairperson of the Committee on Health and Demography, presides over the Committee on Finance-Subcommittee D hearing on the proposed P301-billion budget of the Department of Health (DOH) and its attached agencies and corporations for 2023. Overall, Cayetano said, the 2023 proposed budget for the DOH and its attached agencies and corporations has increased. However, she said the proposed budgets for the specialty hospitals such as the Philippine Heart Center, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, Lung Center of the Philippines and the Philippine Children’s Medical Center for 2023 had decreased due to the “exclusion of Congress-introduced” amendments that were provided in the 2022 national budget. “As we deliberate on the budget for DOH and its attached agencies and corporations, we must ensure that the appropriations for the health sector is sufficient. We should learn the lessons from this pandemic. We want to enable them to provide quality services to the Filipino people,” Cayetano said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)