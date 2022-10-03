Photo Release

October 3, 2022 Paying the national debt: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III laments on Monday, October 3, 2022, how the Philippine government has resorted to borrowings to sustain its operations and programs, and even to pay its outstanding debts. Inquiring about the national government's debt at the Finance Subcommittee A's hearing on the proposed 2023 budget of the Department of Finance (DOF) and its attached agencies, Pimentel noted the Bureau of Treasury's (BTr) report that the country must allocate P1.58 trillion for debt service, which includes payments for principal debt and interests, next year. Government revenues, on the other hand, are estimated to total to P3.6 trillion in 2023. According to National Treasurer Rosalina De Leon, each of the estimated 110 million Filipinos would have to pay P118,000 to settle the country's obligations. "Our countrymen should be informed that we are borrowing money to be able to pay our debts," Pimentel said in Filipino. "Common sense tells us that we should at least attempt to live within our means. Best effort...Let's not get overconfident with our borrowings that our grandchildren, our great-grandchildren, are buried in debts even before they are born," Pimentel added. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)