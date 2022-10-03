Photo Release



Revilla leads relief ops for typhoon-stricken victims in Nueva Ecija: Only a few days after the onslaught of Super Typhoon Karding in Central Luzon, Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. led relief operations in Nueva Ecija to distribute family food packs for the disaster-stricken victims in the province.

Revilla traveled to six cities and municipalities severely affected by the calamity – San Antonio, Jaen, San Leonardo, Sta. Rosa, Gapan City, and Cabanatuan City.

“Sadyang masakit lamang po sa puso ang sinapit ng karamihan ng ating mga kababayan, lalo na ang mga labis na naapektuhan ng sakunang iyon. Pero nagpapasalamat po ako sa kanilang katatagan. At ang katatagan na iyon ay dapat lamang tapatan ng pagtulong, pagmamahal, at pagdadamayan.”, the solon said.

The lawmaker was received by the respective local chief executives of the different local government units in the province.

Gapan City Mayor Joy Pascual, during the distribution of goods in the city’s gymnasium, expressed her gratitude to Revilla for initiating to provide aid to Novo Ecijanos, especially to the people of Gapan, despite the lack of formal request for assistance.

“Sama-sama tayong magtutulungan upang makabangon. Walang bagyong makakapagpatumba sa katatagan ng Pilipino.”, Revilla closed.