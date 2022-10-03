Photo Release

October 3, 2022 Are POGOs worth it?: Sen. Grace Poe calls on her colleagues to look into the contribution of the Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) industry to the country's economic recovery vis-a-vis the problems arising from its operations. During the Committee on Ways and Means' inquiry on the government's revenue collection from POGOs Monday, October 3, 2022, Poe opined that the Philippines should shift to more productive investments instead of continuing to promote offshore gambling, which, she said, comes with social costs that affect the country's business and investment climates. The Committee on Economic Affairs chairperson also disputed claims that the removal of POGOs would trigger serious losses in tax revenues, jobs, and the real estate industry. "This is an opportune time to weigh whether the POGO industry plays a significant role in our bid for economic recovery and growth despite its deficiencies and compliance with our laws...We need to have the policy framework and the political will to invite strategic investments from industries that are actually worthy of our focus," Poe said. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)