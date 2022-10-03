Photo Release

October 3, 2022 Bato dismayed at unprepared resource persons: Sen. Ronald "Bato" M. dela Rosa on Monday, October 3, 2022, expresses disappointment over the seeming lack of preparation and poor internet connectivity of some resource persons during the hybrid hearing of the Ways and Means Committee regarding the economic impact of the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) industry in the country. "Can I move that these representatives of NEDA (National Economic and Development Authority) be required to be present here, physically? It's hard to understand that kind of presentation if they have weak and erratic internet signal. They are also pointing at each other, not knowing the answers to our questions," Dela Rosa said in English and Filipino. Dela Rosa also emphasized that the inputs of the resource persons are very important for him as their studies and numbers are needed to complete the committee report of the Public Order and Dangerous Drugs Committee on the same issue, in which he is chairperson. "I hope that NEDA, BIR (Bureau of Internal Revenue) and the DOF (Department of Finance) realize that their inputs in this hearing are vital. I would like to present or submit conclusions and recommendations on our committee report but can only do so pending upon the results of this hearing. I'd like to base our conclusions on factual data and not based on emotions, or because we're just angry at POGOs," Dela Rosa added. Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairperson of the Ways and Means Committee, and other senators in attendance agreed with Dela Rosa to require the resource persons in question to appear physically in the next hearing. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)