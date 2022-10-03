Photo Release

October 3, 2022 More DOH specialty centers: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” G. Ejercito supports the establishment of more specialty centers all over the country under the supervision of the Department of Health (DOH). Ejercito expressed his willingness to help in funding the program during Monday’s hearing, October 3, 2022, on the 2023 proposed budget of the health department. “One of the priority programs of this administration is the establishment of specialty centers. This is a welcome development but my concern is, this will entail cost, not only in terms of infrastructures, not only in medical equipment but also additional personnel such as doctors, specialists, health workers, nurses, and others…May I know what would you need so we could help in its funding,” Ejercito said. DOH officer-in- charge Maria Rosario S. Vergeire said the agency has existing 16 specialty centers in strategic areas throughout the country but the plan is to put more centers in all regions which would require an additional budget of P2.23-billion for the DOH. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)