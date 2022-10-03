Photo Release

October 3, 2022 How do you measure social costs?: Sen Francis “Chiz” G. Escudero raises this question during the hybrid inquiry on the economic impact of the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) Industry, Monday, October 3, 2022. During the hearing, Escudero grilled Department of Finance (DOF) Assistant Secretary Valery Joy Brion on the metrics that the department used to justify its conclusion that POGO revenues outweigh the social costs to the economy. “How did you come up with a figure of social cost being far weightier than the income or revenue derived by the government? Can you put a figure to it now?” the senator asked. Escudero further pressed the DOF how it was able to conclude that social costs outweighed the POGO revenues after the government official failed to quantify its conclusion. “If it’s not based on figures then where was it based? Interviews? Surveys? Emotion? Fear? What data is it based on… so this is based solely on the assessment by officials of the DOF,” Escudero said. (Albert Calvelo / Senate PRIB)