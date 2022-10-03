Photo Release

October 3, 2022 Lack of healthcare professionals: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva expresses his concern over the lack of healthcare professionals in the country, especially in the rural areas. During the Committee on Finance-Subcommittee D hearing Monday, October 3, 2022, on the proposed P301-billion 2023 budget of the Department of Health (DOH) and its attached agencies and corporations, Villanueva said the National Capital Region has the most number of doctors with 7.62 percent, MIMAROPA (Marinduque, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Palawan, Romblon) with 1.28 percent, SOCSARGEN (Cotabato, Sarangani, South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat) with 1.38 percent and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) comprising of Basilan (except Isabela City), Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi with 0.74 percent doctors. Villanueva asked DOH officials if the healthcare professional ratio of 44.5 per 10,000 population has improved since the Doktor para sa Bayan law was enacted into law. The World Health Organization recommended 14.3 physicians per 10,000 population, 27 nurses per 10,000 populations and 2.8 midwives per population to improve the quality of healthcare in the country. Health Undersecretary Kenneth Ronquillo said the current ratio is 3.7 doctors per 10,000 population, 16 nurses per 10,000 population and 5.2 midwives to 10,000 population. “When we are deliberating the measure, I remember that there were 218 towns nationwide that have zero doctors, which is very alarming when you look at our health care system. That was why we were very vulnerable during the pandemic,” Villanueva said. He was informed that DOH had filled up 192 hospitals with physicians nationwide and only 26 municipalities remain without doctors. Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)