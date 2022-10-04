Photo Release

October 4, 2022 Finance panel meets Nat'l Security execs on 2023 budget: Sen. Sonny Angara presides over the Finance Subcommittee A's deliberation on the proposed 2023 budgets of the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA) and the National Security Council (NSC). National Security Adviser Clarita Carlos and NICA chief Ricardo De Leon led the agencies' budget presentation in an executive session they requested due to "sensitive intelligence matters." Angara later told members of the media that the proposed budgets of the two security agencies will be endorsed to the Senate plenary. (Mark Pimentel/OS Angara/Senate PRIB)