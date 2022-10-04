Photo Release

October 4, 2022 PLLO plays crucial role: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito recognizes the crucial role of the Presidential Legislative Liaison Office (PLLO) in pushing forward the legislative agenda of the present administration as he presided over the Committee on Finance Subcommittee N hearing on the 2023 proposed budget of the agency Tuesday, October 4, 2022. “The PLLO plays a crucial role in ensuring that the key legislative measures of the administration are passed by the Congress. It is mandated by law to officially orchestrate the formulation of the executive-legislative agenda and all other concerns of the executive department having to do with legislation,” Ejercito said. In response, PLLO Sec. Mark Llandro Mendoza vowed to have close coordination and maintain mutually beneficial relationships between the executive and the Congress under his leadership. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)