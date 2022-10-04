Photo Release

October 4, 2022 Joel bats for legislative protection of informal workers anew: Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, at the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development, Tuesday, October 4, 2022, pushes for much-needed legal and economic protection for freelancers and other workers belonging to the informal economy. Two of the bills under consideration, Senate Bill No. (SBN) 136, otherwise known as Protection to Freelancers Act, and SBN 259, or the Magna Carta for Workers in the Informal Economy, are authored by Villanueva himself, and said that he holds these "very close" to his heart. “We are fighting for these bills since we became Senator because we recognize that this special class of workers are very vulnerable,” Villanueva said in his opening speech. He said he regrets that informal workers remain unrecognized in the Labor Code, and provisions in the law for their legal protection and welfare are absent. “Even the Department of Labor and Employment admitted that there is no, zero, labor protection accorded to freelancers and self-employed professionals and that the provisions of the Labor Code do not generally apply to them. The special nature of their engagement makes them prone to abuse and exploitation,” he said. The two bills reached plenary deliberation during the last Congress, but failed to pass on final reading due to lack of time. “This is why we are again pushing for these proposed measures. We must ensure that freelancers and informal economy workers have enough protection. We will not tire promoting our advocacies because providing employment is our work here at the Senate," Villanueva said in English and Filipino. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)