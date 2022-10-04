Photo Release

October 4, 2022 On non-payment of 13th month bonus: Sen. Raffy Tulfo asks Labor Assistant Sec. Lennard Constantine Serrano if the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has taken steps to ensure workers would be paid the mandatory 13th month bonus on time this year. Tulfo, who attended the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development Tuesday, October 4, 2022, on the protection of freelancers and other workers in the informal sector, said the non-payment of the 13th month bonus has not been resolved up to this day. Tulfo said DOLE should warn employers of dire consequences should they fail to pay the bonus. He suggested that DOLE enter into a memorandum of agreement with the local government units so they would not issue business permits to employers who fail to show evidence that they paid the 13th month bonus. “I cannot over emphasize the importance of passing a law that will define, protect and preserve the rights of our brothers and sisters toiling mainly in the streets and under the harsh conditions, trying to make ends meet on a daily basis. Their contribution is recognized,” Tulfo said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)