Photo Release

October 4, 2022 PHILRACOM as sports tourism hub: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, during Tuesday’s hearing of the Finance Subcommittee N October 4, 2022, expresses his full support to the 2023 proposed budget of the Philippine Racing Commission (PHILRACOM) and to develop it into a sports tourism hub. Pimentel saw the potential of the commission as an income generating agency that would help the government in delivering basic services to the people. “The amount is reasonable and has very exciting returns. This budget is okay with me, just give me time to understand its process because this agency is an income generating one. Very interesting and very promising industry,” Pimentel said. PHILRACOM Chairperson Aurelio “Reli” De Leon said that out of the commission's P3.2 billion total sales, the government can generate P912 million income a year. The PHILRACOM is asking P243 million budget for next year. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)