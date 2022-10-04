Photo Release

October 4, 2022 Protection for freelance workers: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 presides over the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development to tackle Senate Bill Nos. 45, 136 and 945 or the Protection of Freelancers Act filed by Senators Estrada, Joel Villanueva and Win Gatchalian, respectively. The measures seek to ensure the rights of freelancers and protect them from abuse while nurturing the dynamics and productivity of their freelance work. Also discussed during the hearing were Senate Bill Nos. 42, 96, 338 and 359 or the Magna Carta for Workers in the Informal Economy filed by Senators Estrada, Sonny Angara, Grace Poe and Villanueva, respectively. Estrada said both sectors significantly contribute to the country’s economy in terms of income and employment especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when they kept the economy afloat and provided subsistence to many families. He said the measures seek to provide labor standards and protection to the two important yet neglected sectors of the society. Estrada said. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)