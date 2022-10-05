Photo Release

October 5, 2022 Ejercito supports DMW budget: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito presides over the Committee on Finance-Subcommittee N hybrid hearing Wednesday, October 5, 2022 on the proposed 2023 budgets of the Department of Migrant Workers, Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority, Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority Philippine Center for Economic Development. Ejercito congratulated the officials and staff of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) as well as his colleagues for the passage of the “landmark legislation” that created the DMW. “The committee looks forward in sponsoring your budget. I would like to personally manifest my support for your budget and operations for the fiscal year 2023. I hope with our full support the DMW will finally solve the pressing problems besetting our modern-day heroes, our overseas Filipino workers,” Ejercito said. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)